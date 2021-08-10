Advertisement

Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed

By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a delay in the civil trial of a man shot by an Eau Claire Police officer in 2015.

31-year-old Tyler Holte was shot twice in April, 2015 by Officer Hunter Braatz. At the time, officers said he resisted arrest.

Earlier this year, an attorney for Holte filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Eau Claire and the officer, suing for damages. Documents filed in federal district court show Holte amassed more than $235,000 in medical bills.

The civil trial was set to start August 16th in Madison. Court records show attorneys have pushed the trial until at least sometime in September.

