DHS: 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases passes 1,100

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,101 as of Tuesday.

The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from 1,087 on Monday, the highest it’s been in nearly half a year. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.4%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows the 7-day average of new confirmed cases topping 1,100. It hit 1,000 just last week for the first time in nearly 6 months. Please, help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/gC6fPJf6tc — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 10, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.8% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.8% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.7% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.4% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin DHS says 1,454 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified Tuesday, raising the 7-day average to 1,100. Additionally, five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, raising the pandemic total to 7,459.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard last Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 71 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. The state’s 72nd county, Milwaukee, is at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

