Advertisement

Doctors not recommending booster shot against COVID-19

Experts say FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as September. (WHSV)
Experts say FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as September. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 has raised questions whether or not a booster shot will be necessary. President and CEO of Prevea Health, Doctor Ashok Rai, cautions people from seeking out any kind of booster shot against COVID-19 at this time because it has not yet been approved.

“First of all, we don’t need one. What’s probably the most important thing we’re seeing is pretty good results against the delta variant with the current vaccines,” Rai said.

Even though there may be breakthrough cases, Rai says expected symptoms are not as bad as someone who is unvaccinated.

“Now remember, not vaccine is 100% and you are going to get breakthrough infections,” Rai said. “Think about it, three million people are vaccinated in Wisconsin so there could be 150 thousand breakthrough infections.”

Dr. Rai says there are still unanswered questions on boosters, like the dosage and if there’s any harmful side-effects.

“I really caution people from running to a booster, we don’t know what dosage to give you right now, it may not do you any good. Could it potentially cause you harm? Maybe because we’ve never tried it,” Rai said.

If a booster shot is needed down the line, Rai says the vaccine could change especially as the virus changes.

“When it comes to booster per say, right now there isn’t one approved because we don’t need it,” Rai said. “If we need it, it’ll be designed for the purpose it should which is to boost. The current vaccines are not designed for that purpose.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast (08/11/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/11/21)
Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
August 11 (8/11) serves as reminder for Wisconsinites to contact Diggers Hotline before digging
Osseo-Fairchild football
SportScene 13 Tuesday, August 10th
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday