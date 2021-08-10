Dunn County school supply drive has received no donations

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive to gather donated school supplies for Dunn County schools has received no donations as it enters its final days.

On Tuesday, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they had received zero donations for their Stuff The School Bus drive for school supplies.

The drive is done in partnership with the Menomonie Police Department and the Menomonie Lion’s Club. It began on July 27 and runs through August 13, but as of August 10, nothing had been donated.

The Sheriff’s Office wrote Tuesday that they were still hoping to provide school supplies to schools. “Please Help!!” the post began, before linking back to the initial announcement of the campaign.

The list of items that the drive was hoping to gather numbered into the thousands, including 1,500 notebooks, 1,200 scissors, 500 dry-erase markers, 50 backpacks, 15 graphing calculators, and 280 each of items commonly found on school supply lists, such as folders, pencils, and crayons. You can see the full list here:

A supply list for donations for the Dunn County Stuff The School Bus Supply Drive in 2021. The drive had no donations as of August 10, with just three days left in the campaign. (Dunn County Sheriff's Office)

If you would like to donate any of the items, or donate cash to purchase the items, donations can be made in the lobby of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 615 Stokke Parkway in Menomonie.

