High demand for homes, but not enough on the market

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’re looking for a new home, there might not be enough houses to go around. Deb Hanson is the President of the Realtors Association for Northwestern Wisconsin. She says the housing market right now is a sellers market.

“A sellers market means that they are fewer houses on the market than there are for buyers. There’s more buyers than available housing,” Hanson said.

Hanson says there a number of reasons why homes are selling so fast. One of them may be attributed to more people working from home.

“They’re looking for new houses maybe with a home office or maybe a little more yard space to spend more time at home. So, it’s a great time for buyers to jump in or move up to something bigger,” Hanson said.

Another reason might be potential buyers are more prepared when looking for a new house. Hanson says the buying process had sped compared to the last few years because people have more knowledge about what needs to be done before making an offer.

“The timeline has really sped up over the years. Buyers are becoming more educated meaning they know they need to have that pre-approval in hand, " Hanson said. “It’s typically best to have one from a local lender that they know and trust so that when their dream home comes on the market they can jump quickly on that house.”

Hanson says more people are moving to the Chippewa Valley from places like California and Florida, which has added to the competition in the housing market.

“We have a great area to live in, the price point in this area is really great compared to either cost so we see a lot of families moving to our area particularly the Chippewa valley because of the quality of life and the price points are so great,” Hanson said.

