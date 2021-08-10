Advertisement

Ho-Chunk gaming implements mask mandate at casinos, hotels and RV locations

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website) (NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(WSAW) - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin has reissued the indoor mask mandate for all Ho-Chunk Gaming locations.

Ho-Chunk Gaming has six locations: Black River Falls, Madison, Nekoosa, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells and Wittenberg.

The growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases was cited at the reason for the mandate. The mandate also includes all Ho-Chunk Hotel locations, all Whitetail Crossing locations, and all Ho-Chunk RV locations.

“We care, that is why we are prioritizing the health and safety of our families and yours by requiring masks to be worn by all guests and team members at our facilities. Face masks must be properly worn covering the mouth and nose. The practice of social distancing measures will remain in effect as well,” a message on their Facebook page read.

