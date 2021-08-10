Advertisement

L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center receives $1 million grant

The project scheduled to begin September 1st.
The project scheduled to begin September 1st.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls, WI – A $1 Million grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is being awarded to L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

The grant is intended to fund a three-year project that address the opioid crisis in four northwest Wisconsin counties; Chippewa, Barron, Rusk, and Washburn.

The treatment center intends to use the funds, in addition to a $15,000 grant from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, to implement an opioid response plan developed by the Northwest Wisconsin Heroin Opioid Prevention Education (NW WI HOPE) Consortium.

The project scheduled to begin September 1st includes:

  • Community education
  • Drug take back events
  • Youth prevention programs
  • Drug screenings and treatment
  • Recruitment and professional development of alcohol and drug treatment providers
  • Enhanced collaboration with law enforcement and first responders
  • Use of integrated treatment models
  • Development of a recovery community
  • Data Collection

The executive director of behavioral care emphasizes the goals of the project.

“Our goal is to strengthen and expand rural opioid and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services,” Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral care at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health, said “It is the Consortium’s task to work with diverse stakeholders to enhance the ability of rural residents to access treatment and make the transition toward recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

The dairy goat tent on the rural ends of the fairgrounds ahead of Thursday morning's Junior...
Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction set for tonight at Wisconsin State Fair
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (08/11/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/11/21)
Nation 811 day to raise pipeline awareness
August 11 (8/11) serves as reminder for Wisconsinites to contact Diggers Hotline before digging
Osseo-Fairchild football
SportScene 13 Tuesday, August 10th