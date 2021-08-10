L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center receives $1 million grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls, WI – A $1 Million grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is being awarded to L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, a service of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

The grant is intended to fund a three-year project that address the opioid crisis in four northwest Wisconsin counties; Chippewa, Barron, Rusk, and Washburn.

The treatment center intends to use the funds, in addition to a $15,000 grant from the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, to implement an opioid response plan developed by the Northwest Wisconsin Heroin Opioid Prevention Education (NW WI HOPE) Consortium.

The project scheduled to begin September 1st includes:

Community education

Drug take back events

Youth prevention programs

Drug screenings and treatment

Recruitment and professional development of alcohol and drug treatment providers

Enhanced collaboration with law enforcement and first responders

Use of integrated treatment models

Development of a recovery community

Data Collection

The executive director of behavioral care emphasizes the goals of the project.

“Our goal is to strengthen and expand rural opioid and substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services,” Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral care at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and Prevea Health, said “It is the Consortium’s task to work with diverse stakeholders to enhance the ability of rural residents to access treatment and make the transition toward recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.