Local DJ returns to dog kennel to raise money for “Paws for the Cause”

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An area radio DJ is once again raising money for local K-9 units and humane associations.

The event will be the 10th Scorch’s “Paws for the Cause”.

Scorch from 92-9 THE X climbed into a dog kennel outside of Milwaukee Burger Company today, and will be broadcasting until 7 p.m. this Friday.

There are chances to win prizes this year, and there will be a Corporate Challenge as well. Live music with The Broken Eights will be on Thursday Night.

