Minnesota regulators report more drilling fluid spills along Enbridge Line 3 construction route

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota regulators now say there have been more releases of drilling fluid along the Line 3 oil pipeline construction route than previously reported.

According the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, there were 28 releases at 12 river crossing locations by Aug. 5. In one of those cases, about 80 gallons of fluid entered the Willow River in Aitkin County.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the agency disclosed details about the releases in a letter to Democratic state lawmakers who had requested the information.

Drilling fluid is made mostly of bentonite clay and is not considered toxic, but can impact aquatic life.

