Pilot injured after plane crash in Osceola Monday evening

The pilot was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with non-life threatening injuries.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after a plane crashed near the L.O. Simenstad Airport in Osceola, Wis.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of the plane, described as a fixed-wing aircraft, called 911 at 6:07 p.m. Monday after crash-landing. The pilot was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with non-life threatening injuries. There were no passengers aboard the plane.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. The name of the pilot is not being released at this time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office credits the Osceola Police Department, County Line First Responders, Osceloa Fire Department, and Lakes Area Ambulance for assistance in the crash.

