The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club is holding the 57th Annual Pioneer Days August 13-15 at Pioneer Park. It’s located on Highway 37 south of Eau Claire.

The three day event features tractor pulls, antique tractors and equipment, demonstrations of pioneer farming life and more.

Cost is $8 and kids 12 and under get in free.

