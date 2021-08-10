Advertisement

Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Eau Claire Hy-Vee(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed change to a City of Eau Claire ordinance could allow for a grocery store to sell and serve alcohol.

This is tied to the soon-to-open Hy-Vee supermarket along East Clairemont Avenue.

Currently, Hy-Vee has a “Class B” alcohol license - allowing for both its retail liquor section and Wahlburgers in-store restaurant.

This type of license is typically used by bars and taverns. It comes with a maximum sale for off-site consumption roughly equal to a 12-pack of beer or five bottles of wine.

The change would allow “Class B” license holders, which are primarily grocery stores to sell alcohol in any volume for off-premise consumption until 9 p.m. - a policy that’s only allowed with a “Class A” liquor license.

Eau Claire City Attorney Steve Nick says, as of now, no grocery store can hold both a “Class A” and “Class B” license.

“In furtherance of our objectives in terms of off-premise sales and then reduced excessive consumption of alcohol, we don’t recommend that you make that exception for all Class B’s, but maintain it for what is every other Class B - restaurant and bar - having that limitation remain in place, but there’s an exception for grocers - at this point, being simply Hy-Vee,” said Nick.

The item is up for a vote Tuesday night on the council’s legislative agenda. The Hy-Vee is expected to open by this fall.

