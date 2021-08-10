Restoration crews and insurance companies get to work following Eau Claire storms

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While the pools of rainwater have, for the most part, dried up around Eau Claire, many homes and vehicles incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Therefore, Monday was a busy day for clean-up and filing claims around the Chippewa Valley.

“Lots of phone calls of vehicles and lots of phone calls on individual land erosion, flooded basements window wells and such,” said American Family Insurance Agent, Dan Flynn.

“We have been getting a lot of calls I’ve been at four or five water damages today,” said Ceasar Sandoval, with Chem Master Restoration.

Multiple homes in Eau Claire flooded throughout the weekend, meaning days of work ahead.

“It’s a wreck. Eight or nine feet of water, dry wall is all destroyed, ceilings, walls, everything,” said Isaac Jensen with Chem Master Restoration.

“Both of these the back window caved in and flooded the whole basement we have been tearing up drywall today and were going to set up fans to get air flowing yeah there is a lot of moisture down there,” said Luke Jensen with Chem Master Restoration.

While cleaning and restoration crews, like Luke, Isaac and Ceasar spent the day drying out and gutting basements around town, Flynn says many people had questions about filing claims on damaged property from the storms.

“People are asking whether their homeowner policy will cover pooled up rainwater or flood and for 95% of the people the answer is no,” said Flynn.

He spent Monday reminding people that flood insurance is a specific coverage that is federally regulated and purchased through FEMA.

Still, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance says those who were affected by the storm should notify their agent and document the damages regardless.

“Turn the claim in, let the claims experts establish coverage how the water got in your home how the water got in your car and let insurance deal with It,” said Flynn.

Flynn says while this weekend’s precipitation was out of the norm, it should remind people to stay prepared.

“Grating and drainage so if it happens again, you can alleviate the water. Part of it is where they live but for a lot of people it’s creating drainage and water evacuation,” said Flynn.

The OCI says just once inch of floodwater can cause $25,000 in damage.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.