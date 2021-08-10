Advertisement

Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

SummerFest logo(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Summerfest will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result for festival goers.

Patrons will need to have a negative test result within 72 hours to attend the massive music festival in Milwaukee.

Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask.

This comes as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads in Wisconsin.

Proof of vaccination is an original vaccination card or printed copy of a valid vaccination card or a digital screen shot or photo of a valid card. The entire front of the card must be visible.

For negative test results, fans must show a printed copy of the negative result or digital photo or screen shot. The entire result must be visible.

PCR and Rapid test results will be accepted.

WISN reporter Hannah Hilyard spoke with Summerfest President and CEO Don Smiley, who indicated the festival was in jeopardy of losing major artists without the protocol.

Masking is recommended in indoor spaces.

MORE ON SUMMERFEST’S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: https://www.summerfest.com/covid-19-entry-protocols/

Refunds “may be available pending Ticketmaster policies,” reads the Summerfest website.

Summerfest is Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Summerfest officials will also have these enhanced safety measures:

  • Increased hand sanitizer stations on-site
  • Dedicated cleaning crews will conduct frequent cleanings in high touch areas
  • Overnight deep-cleaning procedures with dedicated crews
  • Cashless transactions

