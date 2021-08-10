Report of active shooter at Tennessee high school a hoax, sheriff says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The Hawkins County sheriff said Tuesday that a call about an active shooter that caused a lockdown at a Tennessee high school was a hoax, WVLT reported.

An unknown person called police and claimed to be a student in the bathroom at Volunteer High School, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson. The person claimed they had been bullied and harassed by students and was armed with a handgun.

“He said he was next to the office and he was going to make his way to the gymnasium where he was going to shoot his gun,” Lawson said.

Deputies responded and immediately began searching the school but said they did not find any evidence of an active shooter.

“This was a hoax,” Lawson said. “No gunfire, no injured.”

He said there other information that proved it was not true, but he could not share that information due to the ongoing investigation. Officials are not sure where the call came from but are relying on IT specialists to locate that individual.

The lockdown went into effect around 8 a.m. It was scheduled to be the first full day for the school.

The school was evacuated, and students were bussed to a nearby National Guard armory for pickup.

Chris Vaughan with Church Hill Rescue Squad said in a news conference that two people were transported from the scene, but the injuries were, “not gunshot-related.” Hawkins County officials said one of those transported was a student who was having a seizure at the time of the incident.

Here is our preliminary statement regarding the incident at Volunteer High School. pic.twitter.com/lgcCbVSQuu — Hawkins County SO (@HawkinsCountySO) August 10, 2021

