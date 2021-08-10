EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The third annual Change for Kids Fundraiser to Benefit Local Hope Renewal Centers was held this morning at Northwestern Bank-River Prairie in Altoona.

The fundraiser is intended to provide a fresh start for women and children in the Hope Renewal Centers. Children and families were encouraged to bring change to any of the three donation sites.

The executive director says the fundraiser is intended to empower children to see how they can make an impact locally.

“Sometimes these kiddos don’t have a place to sleep, they don’t have anywhere to rest their head, and they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We’re trying to empower the children of our valley to realize this is actually happening in their backyard. You don’t always have to go across the ocean to realize there is an impact here in the valley. We want to make a difference in the lives of the kids here,” Executive Director of Hope Gospel Mission, Sandi Polzin, said.

This event has multiple sponsors. Northwestern Bank is matching donations up to $5,000. Olson’s Ice Cream gave children who donated a free ice cream certificate.

