UW Madison chancellor: Foxconn’s $100 million pledge unlikely

Foxconn gave $700K in the first year of the agreement.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she isn’t expecting the Foxconn Technology Group to honor a $100 million pledge it made to the school nearly three years ago.

The pledge made back in August 2018 was promoted as the biggest research partnership in UW-Madison history.

Foxconn would make the investment in engineering and innovation research at the university.

A public records request made by the Wisconsin State Journal to UW-Madison showed on Monday that the Taiwanese electronics company gave $700,000 in the first year of the five-year agreement. That’s less than 1% of the original commitment.

