Advertisement

Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of COVID-19 survivors needing to roll up their sleeves.

It’s not a new recommendation. For months, top U.S. health officials have advised everyone who’s eligible to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Partial data from the CDC suggests that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a severe breakthrough case.

”I think all of us would want the vaccination numbers to be a lot higher in the sense that we know we need a lot more community immunity,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

In a June Gallup survey, one of the reasons Americans cited for not wanting the vaccine is the belief that they’re protected because they already had COVID-19.

”Having been previously infected is not going to give you the same level of protection as being fully vaccinated.” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School Of Public Health.

A new study by the CDC suggested those who got COVID-19 in 2020 and didn’t get vaccinated were more than twice as likely to be reinfected in May or June 2021 compared with people who contracted the virus but were later fully vaccinated.

“My advice to everybody who’s been previously infected is that you need to get vaccinated because you’re going to see a lot more breakthrough infections. The evidence on this is actually pretty clear. You’re going to get a lot more infections if you’re not vaccinated than if you are,” Jha said.

It’s still unclear how long natural immunity lasts in those who have recovered from COVID-19, but the CDC said there’s no minimum time to wait between recovery and getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

Imani Bell, a junior, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme...
2 coaches charged in heat stroke death of student-athlete
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (08/11/2021)
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Judge dismisses defamation claim against Roy Moore campaign
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has been suspended from YouTube after making controversial comments...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for false COVID-19 claims