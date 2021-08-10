Advertisement

Vernon County totaling damage from weekend rainfall

Vernon County flood damage
Vernon County flood damage(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Counties in southwest Wisconsin continue to clean up after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson says the county received anywhere between three and seven inches of rain.

The consistent rain caused creeks and rivers in the county to overflow, resulting in damage to surrounding areas.

This is just the latest round of flooding for an area that has dealt with its fair share of water damage the last few years.

“We’ve had so many events in the past fifteen years that it’s not if, it’s when,” Larson said. “We just try and keep those thoughts of things that worked good and things that didn’t work quite as well in the past and we improve on those.”

Even though some areas received significant damage, Larson says it might not be enough for the county to receive federal assistance.

“I don’t think we’ll have a FEMA declaration out of this, but it depends on the different counties around us and statewide that had damages too, it may add up,” Larson explained.

He adds that anyone who received damage due to the rainfall should contact Vernon County Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
Timothy Chambers
Man, 22, arrested following chase through Clark, Wood counties makes first court appearance

Latest News

The Birch Street mural “Contemplations of Pollaiuolo’s ‘A Woman in Green and Crimson’ ” will...
Birch Street mural nears completion
Birch Street Mural WEAU
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (8/10/21)
Adolescente hospitalizado tras impacto de bala
Civil trial for man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015 delayed
Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire