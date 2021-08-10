Vernon County totaling damage from weekend rainfall

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Counties in southwest Wisconsin continue to clean up after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Vernon County Emergency Management Director Brandon Larson says the county received anywhere between three and seven inches of rain.

The consistent rain caused creeks and rivers in the county to overflow, resulting in damage to surrounding areas.

This is just the latest round of flooding for an area that has dealt with its fair share of water damage the last few years.

“We’ve had so many events in the past fifteen years that it’s not if, it’s when,” Larson said. “We just try and keep those thoughts of things that worked good and things that didn’t work quite as well in the past and we improve on those.”

Even though some areas received significant damage, Larson says it might not be enough for the county to receive federal assistance.

“I don’t think we’ll have a FEMA declaration out of this, but it depends on the different counties around us and statewide that had damages too, it may add up,” Larson explained.

He adds that anyone who received damage due to the rainfall should contact Vernon County Emergency Management.

