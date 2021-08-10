Advertisement

Wis. health officials push for COVID-19 testing amid Delta variant cases

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are pushing for more COVID-19 testing Tuesday as the Delta variant is bringing on new infections in Wisconsin.

UW Health’s Dr. Nasia Safdar explained that testing for the virus is as necessary now as ever.

“We know now that the delta variant is much more infectious than the original strain, and though rare, even those who have been vaccinated can become infected with the virus and spread it to others,” said Dr. Safdar.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reported that 646 cases of the coronavirus tested in Wisconsin were found to be the more highly transmissible Delta variant.

Those who are vaccinated may feel being infected with COVID-19 is not as dangerous, but Dr. Safdar said the virus can spread regardless of how severe symptoms are.

“Testing continues to be a crucial step to tracking this virus, but we all must do our parts to stop the spread by masking, physical distancing, and especially getting vaccinated,” she said. “Together we can save lives and keep our friends, neighbors and families safe and healthy.”

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance states that those who have COVID-19 symptoms, those who have been exposed to the coronavirus, or those traveling should get tested for COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include coughing, runny nose, sore throat, fever or loss of taste and smell.

UW Health provides testing for its patients and employees. There is a list of testing options on the Department of Health Services’ website.

