Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state.

The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression. Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections.

Shortly after signing the vetoes Evers posted several tweets criticizing the bills and arguing that they take away the right to vote of citizens, including communities of color, senior citizens and those living with disabilities. He also claimed the measures were designed by Republican to “tilt the scales in their favor.”

“Politicians should focus on making voting more accessible for everyone, not add barriers to decrease participation,” he wrote.

Make no mistake, these bills disproportionately impact communities of color, senior citizens, and those living with disabilities. Politicians should focus on making voting more accessible for everyone, not add barriers to decrease participation. — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 10, 2021

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos countered Evers’ comments, saying the governor made “another momentous mistake” by issuing the veto.

“These bills closed loopholes, standardized procedures, established uniformity, guaranteed only the voter can correct their own ballot and protected votes of seniors in long-term care,” he said.

Vos stated that Evers demonstrated he is satisfied with the status quo and did not want to improve future elections.

The Wisconsin measures vetoed Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden. Wisconsin Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrats supported the legislation.

