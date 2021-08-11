August 11 (8/11) serves as reminder for Wisconsinites to contact Diggers Hotline before digging

Wis. (WEAU) -Diggers Hotline hopes the 8/11 date on the calendar serves as an easy reminder for Wisconsin residents to call 811 before any digging project.

Dialing 8-1-1 on your phone is one way to get connected to Diggers Hotline, a free service that helps protect badger state residents from injury and repair costs that can occur when striking a buried utility line.

Anyone in Wisconsin digging with a shovel, posthole digger or anything else that disturbs the soil is required by law to contact the hotline, either by phone or at on their website.

It doesn’t matter how deep the digging project will go, the depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces.

Utility lines need to be marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of hitting an underground utility line still exists.

Chad Krueger, Hotline Diggers public relations manager says people should give at least 3 days notice before starting a project.

“You don’t know what’s underneath the ground, every home has utilities coming into it, there’s water lines, your internet line, electricity, sometimes natural gas, those are all dangerous or expensive things to repair if you damage them with a shovel,” says Krueger. “So if you contact diggers hotline we will notify the utilities, we’ll go out to your yard, and mark where those very lines are because if you put a shovel through a natural gas line that’s a very dangerous situation that no one should be a part of.”

A few other examples of digging projects that require contacting diggers hotline before starting may be installing a mailbox, landscaping projects, or laying a patio.

