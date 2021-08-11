Blue Ox Music Festival to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - A music festival in Eau Claire will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend.

The Blue Ox Music Festival, which will be held August 19-21, is requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test result from within the 72-hour window ahead of the festival or proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

According to the festival’s updated COVID-19 safety page, a digital version (or a picture on a mobile device) or a paper copy of either is acceptable to be admitted to the event grounds. The festival COVID-19 safety page also recommends being tested three to five days following the event.

Face masks are not required, but recommended for people who are not vaccinated and encouraged for everyone in indoor spaces.

The festival says they will provide hand washing stations and hand sanitizer in the concert area and campgrounds, and will sanitize common areas daily.

Earlier in the week, large music festivals such as Summerfest and Bonnaroo announced similar COVID-19 measures for entrance to those events. The Blue Ox website cites “solutions coming out of the music industry” as part of its process in determining COVID-19 safety measures, as well as working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a person receives a positive COVID-19 test result in the 72 hours prior to attending, their tickets will be rolled over to 2022 and processed after the event. If the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival is cancelled due to COVID-19, refunds will be made available per the event’s Public Health Policy.

To see a lineup and schedule for this year’s event, you can visit the Blue Ox Music Festival website. Tickets are also available on the event website. The event is held southwest of Eau Claire in the Town of Union where July’s Country Jam was held.

