Boyceville native hopes to advance to semifinals of America’s Got Talent

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night on NBC, 12 performers took the stage live on the TV show America’s Got Talent. In the quarterfinals, judging is turned over to the American viewing audience.

One of the performers is originally from western Wisconsin. Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey went viral in July for her singing and song-writing about internet trolls and hate comments.

Her performance Tuesday was well received by the judges, including show creator and executive producer Simon Cowell.

“I’m going to be honest with you. I thought that was absolutely brilliant. Really brilliant. I know that you’ve had a tough time with some of the stuff that you’ve done on the comments before. This is the best thing that you could have done for all the doubters out there. You just did a great performance. That sounded like a record. You really controlled the vocals. I thought it was outstanding and I loved it,” said Cowell.

Boyceville's own Madilyn Bailey delivers a BULLETPROOF performance on America's Got Talent tonight 🎤

If you want to cast your vote for Madilyn, use the official America’s Got Talent app or click HERE. Voting is open until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Seven of Monday’s 12 acts will advance to the semifinals. Those semifinalists will be announced Wednesday night at 7.

