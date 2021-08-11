Care facility pays applicants to get their CNA certification

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Benedictine Manor rehab facility is paying people to train as certified nurse’s assistants in an effort to combat the shortage of people the healthcare industry is facing.

Their program, started this summer, gives people the chance to break into a new career path without having to pay out-of-pocket for the required coursework.

“It’s a good way to kind of gradually get their feet wet. Start out slow, and then they’ve got the background, they’ve got the knowledge and then that way they can transition into actually working on the floor in the healthcare field, because it can be very fast-paced,” said Benedictine Director of Nursing Wendy Schumacher.

The training course is taught at their facility in Wausau, giving the participants the chance to learn the skills in the same environment they will be working.

The facility works with patients just out of the hospital to get them ready to re-enter their permanent residence, whether that is a home, assisted living or a nursing home.

“Working in a nursing home we are caring for our county’s most vulnerable population. So our goal is we want to care for them just like they are our own loved ones. So that’s why we want to hire, that’s why we want to bring people in because we want everyone to be well taken care of,” Schumacher said.

The program takes three weeks and Benedictine will pay the participants as employees in addition to providing the free training. The new course starts August 30.

