Advertisement

Father accused of killing young kids arrested at border

By KBNT-CD staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBNT-CD) - A California man suspected of killing his two children in Mexico was arrested at the border trying to re-enter the United States.

It comes after the bodies of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old kids were found with stab founds near Rosarito in the Mexican state of Baja California.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman of Santa Barbara, is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles awaiting charges.

The FBI is investigating with local police and Customs and Border Protection, as well as authorities in Mexico.

The investigation started when the mother contacted police Sunday worried after her husband and kids were missing for about 24 hours.

Evan Buell, a neighbor, told KSBY he was shocked to hear about what allegedly happened.

“Immensely tragic, and having known the two kids and the family, it’s just awful,” he said. “I really don’t think I have any more words. I’m just stunned.”

Copyright 2021 KBNT-CD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Vicente Fernandez performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las...
Vicente Fernandez remains hospitalized after fall at ranch
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census data kicks off effort to reshape US House districts