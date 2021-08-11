Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction set for tonight at Wisconsin State Fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the big one starting at 7:00 p.m. this evening at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis—the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Auction. That’s when they sell the champion and reserve champion steers, hogs and lambs from the junior livestock show. The auction has been a tradition at the fair for about the past 45 years. In addition, the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation will also give out over 30 thousand dollars worth of scholarships to junior fair exhibitors. Before the animal auction the fair will host the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction that will feature champion meat products mostly from some of the processors in Western and Northwestern Wisconsin including Louie’s Finer Meats of Cumberland, Crescent Meats of Cadott, Ray’s Market in Colby and Geiss Meat Service of Merrill.

New numbers from the National Agricultural Statistics Service show the average value of farm real estate in Wisconsin, including all land and buildings, is at $5,190 an acre in 2021. That’s up $340 an acre from last year. The breakdown shows cropland values are averaging $5,280 an acre, up $510 from last year, while pasture ground is valued at $2,520 an acre this year, $270 more than a year ago.

That report also shows that land rents are a little lower across the state this year, averaging $138 an acre. Non-irrigated land rents are averaging $133 an acre, down $5 from last year, while irrigated ground is renting for $237 an acre this year--$8 less than in 2020. The one area where rents have increased is for pasture land—up $2 an acre this year to $37.

The National FFA Organization has announced which members will be competing for National Proficiency Awards at this year’s National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this October. Wisconsin will have 7 finalists for those awards. That includes Kendra Goplin of Whitehall in Agricultural education, Ethan Lulich of Mauston in Ag Mechanics and Repair, Brandon Jakobi of the Loyal FFA in Agricultural Services and Tristan Wirkus of Stratford in Environmental Science and natural Resources. It was also announced that the Granton FFA will be the only chapter from our area receiving the 3 Star rated chapter award and Granton was also named a Premier Finalist in the area of Growing Leaders.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.