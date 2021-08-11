Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin increases 600% in one month

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday has increased by 600% in the past month.

The Department of Health Services stated Wednesday that the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICUs are at similar levels to what they were six months ago.

DHS reports the seven-day rolling average for new hospitalized patients is at 435, while those in the ICU is at 134. To put that in perspective, the seven-day rolling average for hospitalized patients was at 90 four weeks ago.

Your #COVID19_WI update, w/hospital data showing:

⏺️ Total COVID/ICU patient levels are what they were 6 months ago

⏺️ COVID patient numbers have increased 600% over the past month

⏺️ Most regions are at critical capacity, fewer than 10% of beds availablehttps://t.co/lkiGTjSo8P pic.twitter.com/rIuM3hgNUe — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 11, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.9% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.8% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.7% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.4% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,121 as of Tuesday. The DHS says the new seven-day average is an increase from 1,101 on Tuesday, the highest it’s been in nearly half a year. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19. The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is at 7.1%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard last Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 68 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. Four counties, including Chippewa, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Waukesha, are at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

During the past 24 hours, the state reported another 128 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment. The state is now averaging 67 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. 5.37% of all known coronavirus cases in Wisconsin during the last year-and-a-half have resulted in hospitalization, equaling 33,915 people.

When you take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions, 525 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state, 44 more than 24 hours ago, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Out of those patients, 156 are in intensive care, four fewer than Monday’s report. The WHA has not listed more than 500 total hospital patients in one day since February 9.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.