La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man has been charged with one count of use of a computer to facilitate and child sex crime, and a second count of attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Briar S. Guenther.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, on June 24, 2021 an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl led to an online conversation with a man by the name “Jeremy H” about having sexual contact and sharing photos.

The investigator confirmed the age of the fictitious girl to be 15 years old.

The investigator used a residence in the City and County of La Crosse as an undercover location to meet with potential targets. The investigator requested that “Jeremy H” and the fictitious girl meet.

After arrival, the suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence. Authorities searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a wallet with an identification card identifying the suspect as Briar S. Guenther.

