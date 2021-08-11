Advertisement

La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen

The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man has been charged with one count of use of a computer to facilitate and child sex crime, and a second count of attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Briar S. Guenther.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, on June 24, 2021 an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old girl led to an online conversation with a man by the name “Jeremy H” about having sexual contact and sharing photos.

The investigator confirmed the age of the fictitious girl to be 15 years old.

The investigator used a residence in the City and County of La Crosse as an undercover location to meet with potential targets. The investigator requested that “Jeremy H” and the fictitious girl meet.

After arrival, the suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence. Authorities searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a wallet with an identification card identifying the suspect as Briar S. Guenther.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/11/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/11/21)
Eau Claire Babe Ruth gets set for the World Series.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 11th
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/11/21)
Miracle League Of The Chippewa Valley All-Star Game
Miracle League Of The Chippewa Valley All-Star Game (8/11/21)