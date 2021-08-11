La Crosse man sentenced to prison time for Trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 33-year-old La Crosse man is sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to a release from United States Department of Justice, on September 23, 2020, La Crosse Police Department officers purchased 6.3 grams of fentanyl from James Stringer through a confidential informant in La Crosse. The following day, officers purchased 6 grams of fentanyl from Stringer, again through a confidential informant in La Crosse.

On October 13, 2020 authorities obtained a search warrant for Stringer’s apartment in La Crosse, in which they found 86 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of crack cocaine, 259 grams of powder cocaine, and $15,600 in cash. Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted Stinger’s criminal history, and the fact that he committed these crimes while out on bond for multiple open state cases involving drug charges.

The charge against Stringer was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse and Town of Campbell Police Departments, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office aided in this case.

Stringer’s prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release. Stringer pleaded guilty to this charge on May 24, 2021.

