Menomonie man sentenced to prison time for illegal firearm and heroin possession

His prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is sentenced to 81 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and for possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

The man is identified as 34-year-old David Hartwig.

According to a release from the the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, on May 6, 2020 undercover officers approached Hartwig as part of a drug trafficking investigation. Upon seeing the officers, Hartwig fled, resulting in a short chase during which Hartwig displayed a 9mm pistol.

After tackling Hartwig, officers recovered the gun along with a backpack that Hartwig dropped containing an additional magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition, heroin packaged for sale, Hartwig’s wallet, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

At the time of these offenses Hartwig was on community supervision for previous convictions. Hartwing has been prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition since 2007, under federal law.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted that Hartwig’s persistent drug offenses, along with acts of violence in his criminal history, made him a danger to the community.

The investigation was conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Hartwing’s prison term will be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

