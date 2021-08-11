Advertisement

Protesters rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Wisconsin

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protesters filled the steps at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday to speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by area employers.

Dozens appeared at the rally, including some health care workers. Organizers such as Taylor Falesnik stated that it was a direct response to vaccine requirements, which are becoming more common among large employers in the Madison area.

“We are not an anti-vax group, we are anti-force, is our main concern here,” said Falesnik. “The COVID vaccine is still in its emergency use phase - there is no long-term studies - and we don’t believe being vaccinated is going to reflect on the care that we give our patients.”

Epic Systems, Madison and Dane County, and UW Health are among some of the local employers who will require the COVID-19 vaccine from its workers.

