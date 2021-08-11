Advertisement

Public ceremony set for Aug. 28 to rename Tomahawk post office after Medal of Honor recipient

Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman
Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A public ceremony will be held on Aug. 28 to unveil the renaming of the Tomahawk post office.

The post office on W. Wisconsin Ave in Tomahawk will be renamed the Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman, Jr. Post Office building. In 2020, Wisconsin Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin collaborated on a bipartisan bill to rename the post office in Tomahawk in honor of Einar Ingman, a Korean War hero.

Ingman single-handedly destroyed two machine gun nests during the Korean War. He was awarded a Medal of Honor by President Truman in 1951. He also has two purple hearts and three bronze stars. Ingman died in 2015. He was 85.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the post office, 311 W. Wisconsin St., in Tomahawk.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/11/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/11/21)
Eau Claire Babe Ruth gets set for the World Series.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 11th
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/11/21)
Miracle League Of The Chippewa Valley All-Star Game
Miracle League Of The Chippewa Valley All-Star Game (8/11/21)