Ray’s Beach getting new bathrooms

HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The beach located on Lake Wissota will be getting new improvements.

Ray’s Beach, located east of Chippewa Falls, will be getting a new bathroom and a concession stand.

The current bathrooms have pit toilets with no running water, which has caused major sanitation problems exposed by the pandemic. Town Chairman, David Staber, says record crowds are putting pressure on the aging facilities.

Lafayette is allocating some of its funding from the American Rescue Plan to cover the $190 thousand project cost. Lafayette is asking community members to help financially support the project as well.

The project demolition begins September 10th. The project is anticipated to be completed by May 2022.

