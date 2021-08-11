Sojourner House looks to expand downtown shelter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Catholic Charities Sojourner House wants to expand its downtown location to continue serving Eau Claire’s homeless population.

The plan would include renovations, a new two-story building for offices and supportive services and would allow the shelter to space out its 53 beds for social distancing. Kevin Burch, Director of Housing Services for Catholic Charities says new resources would include housing counseling, crisis intervention, help with job searching, showering and laundry.

“Having resources available in one area and being able to access them easily removes a ton of barriers,” Burch said.

A vote on the project by the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission was postponed in early August after about a dozen members of the public weighed in on the project, some expressing concern, others showing support. Members of plan commission wanted to give Sojourner House leaders a chance to discuss concerns with its neighbors before taking up a vote.

“How do we assist the un-housed population with their needs during the day and how do the business owners still provide business services to their customers throughout the day as well?” City of Eau Claire Community Development Director Scott Allen said the Sojourner House proposal for expansion has brought attention to the many issues faced by the city’s homeless population, including the need for a place to go before the shelter opens in the evenings.

It’s a concern shared by Mike Milewski, co-owner of Galaudet Gallery located about a block away from the shelter. He said guests of Sojourner House often cause problems at his business.

“You see them wandering around, they have no where to go,” Milewski said. “I don’t believe it is the responsibility of the businesses including mine and the residents and neighbors that live there to be counselors and to be trying to manage a situation that’s beyond their ability to do.”

Brent Stelzer has owned Brent Douglas Flowers and said he looks forward to the expansion.

“Everyone needs a place to stay,” he said. “We really see that there needs to be a lot more services available. Having more space for people to be on a computer to look for jobs, find other resources we think that is definitely a beneficial thing.”

Allen said there has already been conversation between Sojourner House and downtown businesses to discuss ways to meet the needs of the area’s homeless population while minimizing an impact on businesses.

Burch explained there is a long way to go in addressing Eau Claire’s homelessness problem, like a focus on affordable housing, but this expansion would allow Catholic Charities to better meet the area’s needs in the meantime.

“This expansion is not going to fix the issues of homelessness, it is just not, but it is filling some of the gaps of what the homeless and unhoused need,” he said.

The plan commission is scheduled to take up the proposal again on Sept. 7 with an opportunity for more public comment and a possible vote on the project to approve a permit and site plan.

If approved, Sojourner House wants to break ground on the project prior to winter with a goal to finish by the spring.

