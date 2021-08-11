EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Stand in the Light Memory Choir is for people in early to mid-stages of memory loss, their care partners and singing volunteers to come together and share their love of music.

The fall session will be hybrid, with the ability to attend in person or virtually. Rehearsals will be Thursdays, August 19 - November 18 at the Lutheran Church of Good Shepard, 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire. The theme for the fall session will be “We Stand Together” and a $25 registration fee is required for all participants.

Proof of vaccination will also be required for in person attendance.

For more information, call 715-210-4165 or write standinthelightchoir@gmail.com

