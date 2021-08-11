Advertisement

Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day

Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.(Alex Loroff / WEAU)
By Associated Press and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP), NORWALK, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for three counties and at least two twisters that had touched down in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Juneau, Monroe, and Marathon counties.

The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a tornado may have touched down north of Norwalk, and in a video said that the storm destroyed the Norwalk Sportsman’s Club building.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse is surveying for damage in Monroe County.

Elsewhere in the state, a tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service says there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.

Monroe County has confirmed a tornado with a path length of 6 miles, located near Norwalk this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Eau Claire Hy-Vee
Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)
‘I’ve run out of gas:’ Ron Kind announces retirement from Congress
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Witnesses on the fishing float began CPR.
38-year-old man is dead after collapsing on fishing float in Buffalo County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather
SkyWarn 13 Forecast
New Richmond tornado damage
St. Croix County issues State of Emergency following severe weather
A large tree branch fell in northern Grant County after storms rolled through Wisconsin July 28...
Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency statewide due to severe weather damage
Part of the roof was lifted off of a Family Dollar in Osseo, Wis. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021...
Severe weather in Wisconsin causes widespread damage