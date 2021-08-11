Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day

MILWAUKEE (AP), NORWALK, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin residents were taking cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for three counties and at least two twisters that had touched down in the west-central and northeast parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for portions of Juneau, Monroe, and Marathon counties.

The weather service in La Crosse spotted a tornado near New Lisbon and Tomah. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a tornado may have touched down north of Norwalk, and in a video said that the storm destroyed the Norwalk Sportsman’s Club building.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse is surveying for damage in Monroe County.

[3:30 PM] We are currently conducting a damage survey for the tornado in Monroe County. — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 11, 2021

Elsewhere in the state, a tornado touched down briefly near Pulaski, which is about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay, and the weather service says there was still the chance of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail in that area.

We've confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Monroe County near Norwalk this afternoon. The tornado traveled 9 miles with estimated peak winds of 105 mph pic.twitter.com/yRvWclNaF1 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 11, 2021

Monroe County has confirmed a tornado with a path length of 6 miles, located near Norwalk this afternoon.

