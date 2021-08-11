Advertisement

Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Severe thunderstorms rolling across parts of Wisconsin Tuesday have knocked down trees and power lines and left more than 150,000 utility customers without power.

It’s all hands on deck for We Energies crews as they work to restore power ahead of another sweltering day in Wisconsin where the heat and humidity were expected to create heat index temperatures in the triple digits Wednesday.

We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway says the utility is supplementing crews with workers from other utilities and using contract employees as it works to restore service.

A tornado was reported by law enforcement near Black Creek, which is west of Green Bay in Outagamie County, late Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

