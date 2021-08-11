Advertisement

Wisconsin Republican election probe hits roadblocks

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
The Republican chair of the Senate Elections Committee says she doesn’t think the investigation would be “fruitful.”(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A GOP-led effort to force two county election clerks to turn over ballots and voting machines is running into resistance among Republicans as well as legal hurdles. Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly Elections Committee, issued subpoenas to election clerks in Brown and Milwaukee counties last week. But attorneys for the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council have said only Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Chief Clerk Ted Blazel can authorize the subpoenas Brandtjen is seeking. Also, the Republican chair of the Senate Elections Committee says she doesn’t think Brandtjen’s investigation would be “fruitful.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

