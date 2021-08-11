Advertisement

Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

The DNR is considering adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall’s wolf hunt.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wildlife officials in Wisconsin are set to consider adopting a 130-animal limit for this fall’s wolf hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources’ vote Wednesday in Milwaukee figures to be contentious after conservationists complained hunters killed far too many wolves during a rushed spring season in February.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the endangered species list in January, triggering a Wisconsin law that requires the DNR to hold a hunt between November and February. The DNR was planning to hold a season in November but a hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing the department to hold a season in February.

