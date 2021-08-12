2021 HDSA Eau Claire Team Hope Walk/Run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire’s Team Hope Walk/Run to benefit the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is slated for Saturday August 14 at Carson Park.

Huntington’s disease is a hereditary progressive brain disorder, with a wide-ranging impact, affecting movement, thinking, and mood.

These Team Hope walks aim to raise as much money as possible in the local community to support the mission and services of the HDSA.

With nearly 10 teams registered, hundreds of families, friends and community members are expected to join in this years efforts, raising money and supporting families and family members affected by Huntington’s disease.

People may either walk a mile or run about 3.5km beginning at the Oak Pavilion in Carson Park.

Committee member and leader of Team Cater, Becky Cater, has Huntington’s disease in her family.

Cater says that because each child of a parent with the condition has a 50-50 chance of inheriting Huntington’s, the most important thing is finding a cure.

“It’s really near and dear to our hearts and Team Cater has really helped push the walk here in Eau Claire and we’ve also had other team members like Team Wilkens, they have done a really good job with helping support this too,” says Cater. “It just is a cause, that we need funding to find a cure, and that’s the biggest thing is to find a cure.”

You can register here beforehand or come on out Saturday at 10 a.m. it is free to join!

To learn more about Huntington’s disease, click here or to donate, you may click here.

