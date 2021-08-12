Agriculture items included in the $1.2T infrastructure plan

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - USDA economists will release their August Supply and Demand estimates for this year’s crops later this morning with their estimates for the size of the corn, soybean and wheat crops getting the most attention even though it’s still pretty early in the season to take those numbers to the bank. For corn, the grain trade is expecting the numbers to be a little lower than in the last report—down from just over 15 billion bushels to around 14.95 billion on yields of 177.1 bushels an acre. That would also lower ending corn stocks to 1.265 billion bushels. The soybean crop is also expected to be smaller in today’s report—down from the 4.4 billion bushel crop estimated earlier to around 4.36 billion bushels on yields of just over 50 bushels an acre in today’s report. That would drop ending soybean stocks about 4 million bushels—down to 151 million.

So what’s in that Senate passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for agriculture. One provision includes the Agriculture and Livestock Safety Act. That would let livestock haulers bypass normal trucking hours-of-service limits if haulers are within 150 miles of their destination. The bill also includes $550 billion for infrastructure over the next 10 years. The breakdown has $110 billion going for roads, including $40 billion for bridges. Another $55 billion is earmarked for water projects, including upgrades at ports and inland waterways with 66 billion going for railroad improvements and $65 billion going for broadband expansion.

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play a baseball game tonight. That’s not big news but where they will play is. The game is scheduled to be played among the Iowa corn fields near the Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The game was supposed to happen last year but the Covid-19 pandemic forced Major League baseball and the National Corn growers Association to cancel that game and play it this summer instead at a specially built stadium that will seat 8,000 fans near the original Field Of Dreams. The game will start at 8 o’clock tonight and be broadcast on FOX Sports.

The county fair season is in full swing for this weekend. Of course, the big one, the state fair in West Allis will continue through this Sunday but lots of local fairs to enjoy too. Officially starting today and running through Sunday are the Clark, Pierce, Rusk and Sawyer county fairs.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.