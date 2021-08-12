Advertisement

Area rally for Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda

Backers address how it would help people in the Chippewa Valley.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - President Biden spent time this week touting his $3.5 trillion tax and spending plan to boost social programs and fight climate change, dubbed the “Build Back Better” agenda.

Today, area backers of the agenda gathered outside the federal courthouse in Eau Claire to address how it would help people in the Chippewa Valley.

The “Build Back Better” agenda intentions are to modernize Eau Claire’s roads and bridges, invest in clean energy jobs and increase access to affordable healthcare, childcare and long-term care for the elderly and people with disabilities. The “Build Back Better” agenda is set to include money to combat climate change, establish childcare programs, expand Medicare, and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

In response, the Republican National Committee issued a statement saying, “The democrats’ $3.5 trillion reckless tax-and-spending spree, a trojan horse for their left-wing agenda, will only worsen the economic burden American families are facing under Biden.”

