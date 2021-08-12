ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts begins Thursday after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event is being held this week at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wis.

Musical performers for the 2021 event are Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Kip Moore, Barenaked Ladies, Foreigner, Switchfoot, Jefferson Starship, and Clare Dunn on the main stage. Several other acts will play at other stages in the park, including Millennium Amphitheater, which will showcase eight area school musical performances.

Other attractions include vendors, arts and crafts displays, and other off-stage entertainment, such as fireworks and a 5K run/walk.

***Ashley for the Arts Event Reminders*** Ashley for the Arts STARTS TODAY (8/12/21) and runs through Saturday August... Posted by Arcadia Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Several street closures around the event are expected, so attendees are asked to follow event signs and traffic officer instructions rather than GPS navigation systems. Free shuttles to event parking lots will also be in service. The Arcadia Police Department lists the streets impacted by closures, as well as a reminder that traffic may become congested around the event.

For a full list of entertainment and attractions, you can visit the Ashley for the Arts website, or download the event’s app. Tickets are valid for the entire weekend and can be purchased online.

The event has raised over $2.4 million for dozens of non-profit organizations since its inception in 2009, including $590,000 in 2019, the last year that Ashley for the Arts was held.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.