Boyceville native advances on AGT

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of last night’s “America’s got Talent” Boyceville native, Madilyn Bailey, found herself in the bottom three of the 12 contestants who performed Tuesday night.

After performing a quirky original song in her initial audition, Bailey followed up in the quarterfinals with a haunting performance of “Titanium”.

While Simon Cowell called the performance “brilliant”, judge Heidi Klum still wasn’t swayed by bailey’s chops.

In an interview, Bailey says she was confused by the judges.

“Some of the judges’ feedback to me was confusing. In my original audition Heidi did not like the hate comment song and then when I sang “Titanium” she was like, I expected you to do something like you did in the first audition, which she didn’t like. I felt very confused by the judges in terms of what they wanted or are looking for which is why at the end of the day I have to trust my instincts and trust my audience and that what I ended up doing and they came through with me with America’s save which was awesome,” Bailey said.

Bailey says she heard the judges’ and her fans comments loud and clear and plans to sing an original song for her next performance.

