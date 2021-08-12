Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey advances to ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals

PASADENA, Calif. (WEAU) - Wednesday night on America’s Got Talent, Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey learned she is advancing to the semifinals.

She performed on AGT Tuesday night hoping to advance, choosing to perform “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia.

CAN I CRY NOW — Madilyn Bailey (@madilyn) August 12, 2021

She did not make the initial group heading to the semifinals. It was up to the judges to choose between her and another act, but the judges split their votes and it came down to America’s vote.

Bailey got more votes than “Beyond Belief Dance Company” and is moving on.

America, you broke the tie and are sending @madilyn to the Semifinals! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MamzhQ5XF1 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 12, 2021

The semis are expected to air August 31 and September 7, with the finale set for September 14 on NBC.

