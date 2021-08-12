Advertisement

Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey advances to ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PASADENA, Calif. (WEAU) - Wednesday night on America’s Got Talent, Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey learned she is advancing to the semifinals.

She performed on AGT Tuesday night hoping to advance, choosing to perform “Titanium” by David Guetta ft. Sia.

She did not make the initial group heading to the semifinals. It was up to the judges to choose between her and another act, but the judges split their votes and it came down to America’s vote.

Bailey got more votes than “Beyond Belief Dance Company” and is moving on.

The semis are expected to air August 31 and September 7, with the finale set for September 14 on NBC.

