Boyceville native advances to “America’s Got Talent” semifinals

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday night on America’s Got Talent, Boyceville native Madilyn Bailey learned she is advancing to the semifinals.

She performed on AGT Tuesday night hoping to advance.

She did not make the initial group heading to the semifinals. It was up to the judges to choose between her and another act, but the judges split their votes and it came down to America’s vote.

Bailey got more votes than “Beyond Belief Dance Company” and is moving on.

The semis are expected to air August 31 and September 7, with the finale set for September 14.

