Advertisement

Colfax Tractor Fest

By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are holding the first annual Colfax Tractor Fest Saturday, August 14 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

Daytime events are scheduled from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Trivia starts at 6 p.m. and the band, “The Thrillbillies” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The daytime events include restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans, and a raffle.

Colfax FFA Alumni Facebook page

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris after a possible tornado passed through north of Norwalk, Wisconsin on August 11, 2021.
Storms pummel parts of Wisconsin for 6th straight day
The suspect was taken into custody after knocking on the door of the residence.
La Crosse man charged with trying to meet undercover officer posing as teen
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tens of thousands without power after storms roll through Wisconsin Tuesday
Protestors lined up outside of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Protesters voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations
Authorities responded to a report of multiple golfers being struck by lightning.
Four golfers struck by lightning at golf course in Sawyer County

Latest News

The Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearses
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
Pioneer Days at Pioneer Park
Pioneer Days
Fire truck in the 2019 Pure Water Days Parade
Pure Water Days and Riverfest
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, prepares recipes using a smoker
Smoked beef recipes