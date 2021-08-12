Colfax Tractor Fest
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are holding the first annual Colfax Tractor Fest Saturday, August 14 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.
Daytime events are scheduled from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Trivia starts at 6 p.m. and the band, “The Thrillbillies” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The daytime events include restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans, and a raffle.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.