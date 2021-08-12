EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Colfax FFA and FFA Alumni groups are holding the first annual Colfax Tractor Fest Saturday, August 14 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

Daytime events are scheduled from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Trivia starts at 6 p.m. and the band, “The Thrillbillies” will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The daytime events include restored tractors, Made in Colfax vendors and artisans, and a raffle.

