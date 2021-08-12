Defatta builds bikes for kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Defatta ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic in Altoona decided to strengthen communication and team skills by assembling four bicycles this afternoon.

A team building exercise that also does good for the community was the idea behind a bike giveaway today.

After building the bikes, the organization donated them to four Boys and Girls Club members identified with need. For the team, bikes were the perfect thing to make as there’s no better place to ride than the Chippewa Valley.

Defatta Co-founder and President says bikes are a fundamental part of childhood.

“A bike is one of the fundamental things of childhood, learning to ride a bike. For some of these kids they may not ever have the chance to own one and this is a really great community for bike riding,” Dr. Rima, Defatta Co-founder and President, said.

The bikes were donated by Scheels and Rverside Bike and Scooter. Members of Defatta hope to make this an annual tradition.

