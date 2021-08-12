ECASD issues indoor mask requirement beginning September 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is requiring masks to be worn indoors for pre-K through 8th grade students and all staff members beginning September 1.

An announcement Thursday from ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson said that due to high COVID-19 case activity in Eau Claire County and in the school district, the requirement was put into place.

In the announcement, the only group of people in schools not required to wear masks indoors are high school students, but the letter says that a determination on mask requirements will be made on August 25.

The mandate will expire when case levels are “low” as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker dashboard, according to the announcement.

Masks are not required to be worn outdoors. Additionally, masks are required in public transportation, such as school buses, as a CDC requirement.

For more information about COVID-19 and the ECASD, you can visit the ECASD’s COVID-19 website.

